York’s four-run first inning gave the Dukes more than enough scores to defeat the Highway 6 softball team on Thursday.
A pair of home runs highlighted York’s first-frame outburst, followed by two scores each in the fifth and seventh innings. York closed with an 8-1 win at the Smith Complex.
The Trailblazers, made up of players from Adams Central, Minden and Holdrege, saw their record slip to 5-7 while York improved to 7-6.
“I just told our kids I was very proud of them. Because after that first inning, we could have folded and we didn’t,” said Highway 6 coach Jason Hale.
The Dukes got out of the gate early. A leadoff home run by York pitcher Lauryn Mattox, then a 3-run homer by Kynlie Combs accounted for all four of York’s first-inning runs.
The Dukes’ two-run fifth frame came by way of two singles, a double and an error. York’s two-run seventh inning resulted from a 2 RBI single.
“That’s a good team,” Hale said about York. “They got on us early. We kind of took it on the chin.”
Highway 6 batters had trouble getting hits against Mattox, who worked the entire game and fanned eight. The Trailblazers didn’t get a hit until Ellie Reichstein’s sixth-inning solo home run.
“Ellie Reichstein, she’s done a great job for us hitting all year. I think now she’s probably leading us in home runs. She just loves the game. I was happy for her,” Hale said.
Trinity Carr’s seventh-inning single finished the ‘Blazers’ offense.
“We didn’t find a lot of offense but we hung around and took it to the seventh inning,” Hale said. “We need to find a way to put everything together. We are averaging nine, ten runs a game. We need to find a way to be more consistent. “Defensively I think we’re playing better. But I like our attitude. I like how hard we are working.”
Meanwhile, York enjoyed a hitting fest on Thursday. The Dukes collected 14 hits against Highway 6 starting pitcher Isabel Raburn and the Trailblazers’ defense.
However, Raburn showed some signs of dominance in the circle. She struck out eight batters, including four through three innings.
York’s top hitters included Combs (home run and a double), Ellie Peterson (single and a double), and Mattox (home run).
The Trailblazers will return to the Smith Complex on Saturday to play in St. Cecilia’s tournament.
York (7-6) 400 020 2 — 8 12 1
Hwy 6 (5-7) 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
W — Lauryn Mattox. L — Isabel Raburn.
2B — Y Kynlie Combs, Ellie Peterson
HR — Y Mattox, Combs. H Ellie Reichstein
