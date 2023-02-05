MANKATO, Kan. — A one-vehicle crash in the Mankato City Park here late Saturday night resulted in the death of a juvenile male, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
The juvenile’s name and other identifying information were not released in a preliminary crash report posted online by KHP.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, with a suspected serious injury.
According to the highway patrol’s crash narrative, a 2011 Toyota 4Runner driven by Elliott Phillip Whiteside, 18, of Tryon, North Carolina, was southbound on North McRoberts Street in Mankato just before midnight Saturday when the sport-utility vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway into the ditch at a location identified as 101 N. McRoberts St., or the Mankato City Park.
The vehicle went airborne for about 20 feet before landing and striking a tree. At that point, the juvenile, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected.
The vehicle continued southbound a short distance before coming to rest on its tires.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mankato City Park is on the west side of town, north of U.S. Highway 36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.