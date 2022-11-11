MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance.

In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

0
0
0
0
0