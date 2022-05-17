The following students at Zion Classical Academy were named to honor rolls for the fourth quarter and second semester, respectively, of the 2021-22 academic year:
Fourth quarter
High Honor Roll: Kyla Ground, Kaylin Mick, Abigail Jabs, John Andrew Haygood
Honor Roll: Noah Kosters, Khloe Morgan, Aubrey Matzen, Jacee Novotne
Second semester
High Honor Roll: Kaylin Mick, Abigail Jabs, John Andrew Haygood
Honor Roll: Kyla Ground
