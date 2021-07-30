With an emphasis on patriotism, masters of art and the written word, Zion Classical Academy effectually will turn back the clock 100 years to give its 82 enrolled students an education rooted in Christian tradition.
“We are the only classical school in our area,” Principal Sara Nielsen said. “Our teachers have been working really hard this summer in Hillsdale, Michigan, visiting Hillsdale Academy and College as part of our ongoing training in the classical method.”
Following the Hillsdale Academy model, Zion Lutheran Academy will offer students in grades preschool through sixth essentially the same education taught in schoolhouses across the nation a century or more ago. Curriculum changes made to accommodate old-school mentality include a daily flag-raising ceremony honoring American and Christian flags, recitation of Bible verses, poetry, and famous speeches in American history, and Latin language instruction.
Reproductions of famous paintings of masters will hang in the freshly painted halls of the school, exposing students to some of the world’s most inspiring art pieces.
“We’re going back to our roots, so to speak,” Nielsen said. “This is education the way children were educated 100-plus years before all of this education reform started happening.
“We don’t do common core math, we do traditional math. We use a phonics-based reading approach and read the great books of literature, making sure they can learn about character and virtue through the context of the literature we choose.”
Arts and music courses strive to stimulate young brains, while student bodies benefit from a physical education program offered through Hastings College that brings instructor Becky Hamik to campus four days each week for classes.
History classes are taught chronologically alongside biblical text, giving background and context to scriptural accounts.
And while standardized testing is used in the classroom, the main focus of instruction is to give students the tools necessary to incorporate Christian principles as the primary guideposts in their lives.
“We really want to focus on how to teach the children to live virtuously with the fruits of the spirt of the Bible and how to treat each other in a biblical way, serving neighbor and serving God,” Nielsen said.
The academy, previously known as Zion Lutheran School, 465 S. Marian Road, made the switch to the classical model of education during the 2019-20 academic year. The name change, to “Zion Classical Academy — Est. by Zion Lutheran Church,” was effective for the 2020-21 year.
Rather than a parochial school operated by the Zion congregation as such, Zion Classical Academy now is a freestanding recognized service organization of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
