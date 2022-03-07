Nuclear sparks fly when a sweet high school girl is haunted by a radiant bad boy who comes back from the dead to court her in the comedy-horror musical, “Zombie Prom,” presented by Hastings College Theatre.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Scott Studio Theatre, located on campus at 806 N. Turner Ave. Tickets are available at the door or in advance online at tickets@hastings.edu.
Based on a story by John Dempsey and Hugh Murphy, the musical features lively original music rooted in its 1950s timeframe.
Leadership for the production comes from director Sarah Nottage-Tacey, visiting instructor of theater, and music director Dillon Beede. Lead characters include Morgan O’Neill of Cheyenne, Wyoming (Principal Delilah Strict), Maggie Price of Bellevue (Toffee), Kai Marshall of Omaha (Eddie), and Nikolai Reece (Warner) of Broomfield, Colorado.
“Zombie Prom is a family-friendly wholesome throwback to the 1950s,” Nottage-Tacey said. “The show is a gentle nod to teenage romance movies. The audience can expect sappy love songs, broken hearts, overbearing teachers and parents, and a rocking good time.
“This is our first full-length show performed in the Scott Studio Theatre in over two years because of COVID. We wanted to give patrons the opportunity to experience a lighthearted show that could provide the silliness everyone needs right now.”
The storyline in this girl-loves-ghoul rock ‘n' roll focuses on the relationship between high school seniors Toffee and Jonny, whose romantic intentions for one another are ultimately thwarted by Toffee’s parents. When Jonny drives his motorcycle into the local nuclear waste dump, he emerges as a zombie and continues to pursue their relationship beyond the grave. He's still determined to graduate, and his obsession becomes taking Toffee to the prom — something Principal Strict is determined to prevent.
A newspaper reporter, Eddie, seizes on the story, and his coverage inadvertently resurrects Toffee’s affections for Jonny. Romance ensues at the prom between Jonny and Toffee and Strict and reporter Eddie, with history ultimately intervening in Jonny’s favor. Rocking tunes set the tone for an evening of frivolity and amusement.
Audience members are encouraged (but not required) to dust off their fancy clothes and dress in prom-themed attire.
A warning to visitors with sensitivities to sight and sound: The production includes loud sirens, bells, and moving lights that may prove disturbing.
For those involved in the production, getting back to work after a two-year hiatus has been both a challenging and rewarding endeavor, Nottage-Tacey said.
“Everyone has been so excited,” she said. “Being able to work collaboratively with the Hastings College Music Department has been wonderful.”
